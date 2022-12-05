Left Menu

Assam: Fire breaks out in residential area in Guwahati

The fire broke out at the densely populated Nepalibasti area in Basistha Amrit Nagar in Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:48 IST
Visuals from Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at Basistha Amrit Nagar area in Guwahati on Monday. The fire broke out at the densely populated Nepalibasti area in Basistha Amrit Nagar in Guwahati.

Several houses were damaged in the fire. After getting information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Local police also arrived. "Fire tenders controlled the fire. No casualties were reported," said Guwahati Police.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

