40% of Kyiv region without electricity after Russian attacks - governor
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:22 IST
Forty percent of the Kyiv region was without electricity after Russian air strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Monday, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.
Praising the work of Ukrainian air defences, he said he did not so far see any "critical consequences" of Monday's attacks on the region.
