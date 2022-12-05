MP: Leopard captured on CCTV near army establishment in Mhow

A leopard has been spotted chasing a dog near the premises of the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media, officials said on Monday.

The footage captured by the CCTV network installed on Mall Road is of late Saturday night, they said.

''On the basis of the pugmarks, we believe the leopard is around two years old. It has possibly sneaked into the forest area, but a rescue team of the department is keeping a watch,'' Mhow Forest Sub Divisional Officer Kailash Joshi said.

After the leopard crossed the outskirts of Kodariya village, an announcement was made in the vicinity on Monday asking people to keep children indoors and their house doors closed, especially after sunset, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)