Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia hits Ukraine power grid with more missiles

The Kyiv government did not directly claim responsibility. * The Ukrainian air force said that over 60 missiles of the more than 70 fired at Ukraine by Russia had been shot down.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 03:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 03:57 IST
Ukraine warned there would be emergency blackouts once again in several regions as it repaired damage from missile attacks it said destroyed homes and knocked out power, while Moscow accused Kyiv of attacking deep inside Russia with drones. ENERGY

* The Biden administration is convening a virtual meeting on Thursday with oil and gas executives to discuss how the United States can support Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters. * The Netherlands has weighed into the European Union's debate on whether to cap gas prices with an alternative proposal that would cap gas prices but only for government-owned or state-supported buyers.

* A Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production. * Russia's ESPO oil blend from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino was selling for around $79 a barrel in Asian markets on Monday - almost a third higher than the price cap imposed on Russian oil by the G7 and European Union - according to Refinitiv data and estimates from industry sources.

* The Ukrainian air force said that over 60 missiles of the more than 70 fired at Ukraine by Russia had been shot down. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

* Spanish police intercepted three more envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine's embassy in Madrid and its consulates in Barcelona and Malaga, police sources close to the investigation said. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

