Telangana govt provides books, uniforms, midday meals to students

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government is providing free uniforms, books, and meals.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:56 IST
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to encourage more children to go to school and care for their overall development, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government is providing free uniforms and books to the students, along with nutritious food for free under the mid-day meal program, officials said on Tuesday. Speaking about the initiative, the Principal of the Government Primary School at Vijayanagar colony, D Raju said, "We have been providing books to students and uniforms. The provision of nutritious lunch for all our students is also ensured under the government scheme. The studies are also good."

"We have around 300 students in the primary school, and all of them are benefitted through government schemes", he added. He said that they have also started giving ID cards. We are working for the good of the students. I would like to thank the Telangana Government for all the support provided", said Raju while lauding the government's efforts.

Vijay Bhasker, a teacher at the Government Primary School, said, "Telangana Government is providing bags, belts, ties, and everything to students like those in private schools get to wear. The students feel happy and enjoy coming to school." "The number of students at the school is also increasing because of the initiative. The teachers are also happy with it", said Bhasker while praising the government's initiative resulting in a better turnout at the schools.

Pavani, another teacher at the school, thanked the Telangana Government for its efforts. "Students are provided two pairs of uniforms including ties, ID cards, and belts, as well as books and other study material for free," she said.

The state aims to improve the nutritional standing of school-aged children through the midday meal scheme - a school meal programme in Telangana, an official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

