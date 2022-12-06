Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate 3 National Ayush Institutes on December 11

According to the Ministry of Ayush, these satellite institutes will further strengthen the research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for a larger community. These institutes will help to provide affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the aim of boosting infrastructure and promoting research in traditional medicine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three National Ayush Institutes on December 11. The institutes to be inaugurated by PM Modi include All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, these satellite institutes will further strengthen the research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for a larger community. These institutes will help to provide affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country. The Ministry of Ayush will organise 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) on December 11 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will showcase the scientificity, efficacy and strength of the Ayush system of medicines at the global level in Panjim, Goa.

The establishment of the three new national Ayush institutes in Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani will create 400 additional seats for 400 students, who want to pursue UG, PG and Doctoral courses and also add 550 additional beds in these three streams, said the Ministry of Ayush statement. All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa will work to provide the highest quality facilities for UG, PG and post-doctoral streams in the aspects of education, research and patient care services through the Ayurveda system of medicine. It will be developed into a wellness hub of Ayurveda promoting Medical Value Travel (MVT) and will function as a model centre for international and national collaboration for academic and research purposes, the statement said.

According to the statement, the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi is the first of its kind to be established in Northern India for developing the Homoeopathic system of medicine and to provide health care facilities. It will work in mainstreaming and integrating Ayush healthcare services with modern medicines and encourage R&D and innovation and to develop national institutes of repute. National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh will be a satellite Centre of the existing National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bangalore. It will first such institute in Northern India and cater to patients around Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states of India as well as foreign nationals under MVT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

