Pt Khushilal Sharma Govt Ayurveda Institute should make its mark as best institute in country: CM Chouhan

Chouhan said, "In the difficult times of Corona, Yoga and Ayurveda lifted the country and the world out of despair. People all over the world are adopting Yoga and Ayurveda for a healthy lifestyle. Arrangements for the best treatment should be made with dedication in the institute. Every possible cooperation will be extended by the state government in research and establishment of latest techniques. The possibilities of setting up an Ayurveda University in the state will also be considered. Soon a boys' hostel will be constructed in the institute."

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing the foundation stone laying and inauguration program at Pt. Khushilal Ayurveda College (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda Institute should not only be in the top-10 institutes but also make its mark as the best institute in the country. For this purpose, they have to encourage research in the institute and conduct activities using innovative technology. CM Chouhan made this remark while addressing the dedication and foundation stone laying programme at the Institute's Silver Jubilee Auditorium in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Chouhan said, "In the difficult times of Corona, Yoga and Ayurveda lifted the country and the world out of despair. People all over the world are adopting Yoga and Ayurveda for a healthy lifestyle. Arrangements for the best treatment should be made with dedication in the institute. Every possible cooperation will be extended by the state government in research and establishment of latest techniques. The possibilities of setting up an Ayurveda University in the state will also be considered. Soon a boys' hostel will be constructed in the institute." Chouhan dedicated the Institute's Panchkarma Super Specialty and Wellness Centre and Silver Jubilee Auditorium building under the National Ayush Mission Scheme. He also laid the foundation stone of the Academic Building and office building of Madhya Pradesh Ayurveda and Unani Medical System and Naturopathy Board. Besides, CM Chouhan planted Bakul plants useful in dental and brain diseases in the medicinal garden of state importance located on the auditorium premises.

"India has the most ancient, rich cultural and historical tradition in the world. Our culture follows the principle of 'first happiness is a healthy body'. Ayurveda and Yoga focus on the idea and practice of how to stay healthy. Ayurveda is a complete system of leading a healthy life. Physicians of other disciplines, including Ayurveda, will also render their services in all the hospitals of the state," Chouhan added. Chouhan further said, "Medical and engineering studies in Hindi are being encouraged in the state. English does not mean erudition, we will not let the talents suffocate under the pressure of English." He also expressed the need to encourage Hindi in the Government Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurveda Institute as well. (ANI)

