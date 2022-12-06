Kumbhalgarh Fort in Raj to remain closed on Dec 7 for G20 delegation visit: Official

The iconic Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajasthan will remain closed to general visitors on Wednesday in view of the visit of a G20 delegation, officials said.

India formally assumed the Presidency of the influential bloc on December 1 and the kick-off event, the meeting of G20 Sherpa, is currently underway in Udaipur.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday shared a series of tweets from various event being held as part of the meeting, and said, the delegates are engaging in discussions on contemporary challenges facing the world.

He also shared pictures and videos of various cultural programmes being hosted in the heritage city of Rajasthan.

A senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official on Tuesday said the Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will remain closed to general visitors on Wednesday in view of the visit of a G20 delegation.

''It was closed for general visitors today and will remain closed tomorrow as well,'' he told PTI.

The ASI has also issued an order to that effect, he said.

The official website of the ASI's Jodhpur Circle has also flashed that ''in view of the visit of G20 delegation, Kumbhalgarh Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors on 6th and 7th of December, 2022''.

Located 84 km north of Udaipur in the wilderness, Kumbhalgarh is the second most important citadel after Chittorgarh in the Mewar region. Cradled in the Aravali Ranges, the fort was built in the 15th century AD by Rana Kumbha.

The forts of Kumbhalgarh, Chittorgarh and Jaisalmer are World Heritage Sites under the Hill Forts of Rajasthan.

Monuments in Udaipur fall under the Jodhpur Circle of the ASI.

A top official from the ASI headquarters here and officials from the Jodhpur Circle are also attending the G20 meeting in Udaipur, the ASI official said.

Hundred centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country, were lit up on December 1 as India assumed the presidency of G20.

These 100 sites will be lit up till Wednesday, and all illuminated heritage structures ''highlight the G20 logo over the monument''.

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the end of the two-day G20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the heads of state/government level is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

