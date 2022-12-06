5-year-old boy falls into 55 feet deep borewell in MP village, rescue ops underway

A 5-year-old boy fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. Soon after the information was received, the police and the administration started the rescue operation. Two JCB machines reached the spot for digging.

State Disaster Response Force teams rushed from Bhopal and Hoshangabad. A rescue operation was underway at the spot. Oxygen supply was being provided to the child. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was said to be taking minute-by-minute updates on the operation to rescue the child.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

