Telangana Minister inaugurates 'multi-faith crematorium' in Hyderabad

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated a 'model multi-faith' crematorium and also a pet animal crematorium here, among other development works.

'Mukti Ghat' is the country's first multi-faith crematorium, the minister said on his official twitter account.

''Minister @KTRTRS today inaugurated a model multi-faith funeral home at Fathullaguda. The Crematorium is developed by @HMDA_Gov for Hindus, Muslims and Christians at one place in 6.5 acres, with dedicated areas for each community,'' according to the official twitter account.

A provision has also been made to watch the last rites online, it said.

The pet animal crematorium was set up to provide ''dignified and respectful last rites'' to pet animals in a scientific manner and in accordance with Pollution Control Board norms.

''Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated a world-class Pet Animal Crematorium at @GHMCOnline's Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda,'' it said.

Rama Rao, who inaugurated various development works worth Rs 55 crore in the L B Nagar Assembly constituency, said the state government is promoting welfare and development together.

