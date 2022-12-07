Govt working on $41m programme to improve road safety in Waimakariri

Associate Minister of Transport Kieran McAnulty was in Waimakariri this morning to mark the beginning of work on a $41 million programme to improve road safety in the Waimakariri district.

"The projects started today is critical for the people of Waimakariri as it will address the stretch of SH1 between Saltwater Creek and the Cam River/Ruataniwha that has claimed the lives of five people from 2010 to 2020, and seriously injured 30," Kieran McAnulty said.

"These safety improvements, including flexible median barriers and wide centrelines, will help reduce the risk along this increasingly busy highway corridor.

"$35 million is going towards these safety upgrades on SH1, and $6 million is going to Waimakariri District Council to create safe neighbourhoods for pedestrians and cyclists to build on Waka Kotahi's work and create a safer community.

"The $6 million for Waimakariri council comes from the Transport Choices package announced by Minister Wood last week. Waimakariri was one of 46 councils to receive funding to improve the safety of pedestrians, and to give people more choices and confidence when deciding how they move around the region.

"Waimakariri's application included plans to create cycle and shared paths for students to get to and from school, and safe cycleways between key centres like Pegasus, Woodend, and Kaiapoi.

"These walking and cycle paths are part of our work to upgrade New Zealand's transport infrastructure system to make it safer, more people-friendly, and more efficient for current and future generations to come.

"There's been a huge amount of work put in by the council, contractors, the community, and Waka Kotahi to get to this point. Thank you to everyone who has been involved and supported this partnership.

"Resilient road networks are crucial for the economy and wellbeing of all regions, and especially for rural communities. There's still work to do to catch up on decades of underfunding, but the work started today continues our track record of making sure Kiwis can travel on safe and reliable roads," Kieran McAnulty said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)