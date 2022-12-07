Kremlin: Russia considering options to respond to oil price caps -RIA

Russia has been assessing different options regarding how to respond to caps on its oil price, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

A $60-per-barrel price cap set by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia came into force on Monday as they try to limit Russia's ability to finance its military operation in Ukraine.

