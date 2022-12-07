Left Menu

Students stage protest at Kurukshetra university against fees hike

As per sources, the protesting students have warned the university administration that their protest will continue, until the demands are met, meanwhile, the administration's argument is that the doors are still open for talks.

Protest outside Kurukshetra University (Source: Twitter/@NaveenJaihind). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The students of Kurukshetra University staged a protest and created a ruckus on the university campus in front of the Vice Chancellor's office late at night demanding a reversal of the fees hike, the university sources said. As per sources, the protesting students have warned the university administration that their protest will continue, until the demands are met, meanwhile, the administration's argument is that the doors are still open for talks and that the students must come and talk, only then, a solution will be met.

Speaking about their demands, one of the protesting students Vinod Kumar said, "Till the mess servant charge is not abolished, the protest will continue. We do not care about the cold, day or night". "Apart from this, other fees have also been increased wildly which is completely wrong", he said further.

Supporting Vinod's statement, other protesting students Bharat Brar, Payal, Ritu and Anu also said that their protest will continue till their demands are met. Kurukshetra University's Dean of Student Welfare Anil Vashisht speaking on the matter said, "On November 24, a written agreement was made after talking to students' organizations, but now it is not known, why the students are taking a U-turn".

"The protesting students are requested through the media to hold talks, only through that, a solution will be found", he further stated. (ANI)

