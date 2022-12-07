Scindia issues instructions to reduce airport congestion during peak hours

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday convened an important meeting with aviation stakeholders regarding passenger congestion at major airports in the country. During the meeting, Minister Scindia issued directions to the stakeholders to reduce congestion at airports during peak hours. "Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with the management of all major airports in connection with passengers congestion issues, in Delhi. Recently Mumbai and Delhi airports reported passenger in-convenience during peak hours," an official from MoCA told ANI.

Senior officials from Central Industries Security Force (CISF), Immigration and airports attended the meeting. "Held a detailed discussion with heads of all major Indian airports, CISF and Immigration officials on capacities deployed and those required at every point to process domestic and international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season," Scindia said.

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia showed unhappiness during the meeting as the ministry receives several complaints through social media and calls regarding huge rush at airports during peak hours. In the meeting, Scindia issued instructions and plans to aviation stakeholders for smooth travel. "Plans for peak-hour capacity based on passenger processing capacity at each major airport. Landing cards are to be distributed on board and filled up prior to arrival, so as to minimise queues at immigration counters. X-ray capacity for baggage to be assessed," minister Scindia said.

However, Scindia asked the security agency CISF and the airport management to provide adequate manpower to avoid overcrowding during peak hours. "Capacity augmentation of security manpower and hand baggage screening. Longer-term technology-related upgrades for security and baggage drop-off processing," the minister said.

According to sources, CISF raised the issue of a shortage of staff during the meeting here today. Recently heavy congestion during peak hours has been reported in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and unhappy passengers at Delhi airport tagged Aviation Minister on social media and asked,

"Dear Jyotiraditya Scindia we have been in line for almost an hour and still there is no respite. CISF needs to increase counters and GMR Delhi airport is becoming worse than ISBT. At least 100 people will miss their flights today" a kit walker tweeted. Another unhappy passenger tweeted about poor queues facility at Delhi airport, "If anyone has to see a high level of inefficiency of @CISFHQrs and @DelhiAirport please visit terminal don't know if 3 of Delhi airport," Bhaskar Kanungo tweeted.

Due to glitches in the internet server at the Mumbai International Airport also faced a tough time for passengers last week in completing the check-in process for their flights and forcing airlines to issue boarding passes manually. (ANI)

