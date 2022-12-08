Left Menu

ACB arrest principal, teacher for accepting bribe in Telangana's Jangaon

ACB on Wednesday arrested a principal, and teacher for accepting a bribe in Telangana Modern School in Narmetta Villag Telangana's Jangaon.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 09:51 IST
ACB arrest principal, teacher for accepting bribe in Telangana's Jangaon
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a principal and teacher for accepting bribe at a school in Telangana's Jangaon. Earlier on Wednesday, the principal Sripathy Anuradha (47) and a teacher identified as Marathi Mallesh of Telangana Modern School in Narmetta Village and a Mandal in Janagaon district were caught by the ACB officials of the Warangal Unit.

They accepted a bribe from the complainant Gaddam Renuka, who is the wife of an attendant at Telangana Model School, Narmetta village. They accepted the bribe for doing official favour i.e. "not to harass the complainant in her job, and to send the monthly attendance/invoice to the out-sourcing agency for salary payment". The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the teacher.

Both the accused persons were arrested and produced before the First Addl. Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Hyderabad. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022