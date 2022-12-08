Left Menu

There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat: Rajnath Singh on BJP leading in state assembly polls

As the trends for the assembly election results in Gujarat show a massive lead for the BJP, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that there is pro-incumbency in the state.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 11:57 IST
There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat: Rajnath Singh on BJP leading in state assembly polls
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking to media on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With emerging trends pointing at a massive lead for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, despite the party being in power in the state for nearly three decades, Defence Minister and former party president Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that there is pro-incumbency in the coastal state. "There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are creating a new record in Gujarat as the people of the state have immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rajnath Singh told reporters here as BJP showed a clear lead in the western state.

Trends emerging from the counting of votes that started at 8 am, showed the Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 149 of the total 182 seats, while the Congress is placed a distant second on 18 seats. The majority mark is 92. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on eight seats and is in the third spot on the list. The Independents are also leading on three seats.

According to the Election Commission data shared till 10.45 am, the BJP retained its first spot right from the beginning. Gujarat voted on December 1 and 5 in the two-phase elections. The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase was recorded at 59.11 per cent. During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent.

Counting is also underway for six assembly bypolls and one Lok Sabha bypoll besides the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections held on November 12, Most exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017, while AAP did not win a single seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022