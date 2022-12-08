Left Menu

One held in Telangana for attacking midwife with knife: Police

"She is working as a medical official (ANM). He attacked her in the middle of the night with a knife while she was working. She suffered serious injuries," police added.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:03 IST
Representational imge. Image Credit: ANI
A midwife at a primary health centre in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district was seriously injured in a knife attack by her kin-turned-stalker early Thursday, police said. The victim is an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) at a government primary health centre in Keshampet Mandal of ShadNagar Constituency. She was attacked by her brother-in-law around 4 am while still on duty, the police said.

Keshampet SHO Dhananjay said: "Victim's younger sister's husband Kishan Naik had been stalking Anitha. He had been pestering her to marry. On being rejected Naik sought revenge and attacked Anitha with a knife." "Anitha is working as a medical official (ANM). He attacked her in the middle of the night with a knife while she was working. Her fingers were left severely injured in the attack," police added.

The victim was recovering after treatment. "She is doing fine and has been discharged," a police official said. A case has been registered against accused Kishan Naik, who is in police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

