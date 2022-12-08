TC Energy shuts Keystone pipeline after oil release in Nebraska

Canada's TC Energy on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline and was responding to an oil release about 20 miles south of of Steele City, Nebraska.

An emergency shutdown and response was initiated at about 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 7 after alarms and a pressure drop in the system, the company said, adding booms were deployed to control downstream migration of the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)