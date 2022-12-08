Left Menu

Russia says goal of Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety zone is to 'stop Ukraine shelling'

The plant has come under repeated shelling since Russia seized it shortly after launching its invasion in February, prompting the United Nations nuclear watchdog - the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) - to call for a demilitarised safety zone around the plant. Russia for months rejected the calls, but has since appeared to warm to the initiative, though the sides have failed to agree details of what a potential secure zone could look like.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:48 IST
Russia says goal of Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety zone is to 'stop Ukraine shelling'

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the main goal of a proposed safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was to "stop Ukraine shelling" the facility, while Kyiv said Moscow was storing advanced weapons on the site.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the plant and risking a potentially catastrophic nuclear accident at Europe's biggest nuclear power station. The plant has come under repeated shelling since Russia seized it shortly after launching its invasion in February, prompting the United Nations nuclear watchdog - the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) - to call for a demilitarised safety zone around the plant.

Russia for months rejected the calls, but has since appeared to warm to the initiative, though the sides have failed to agree details of what a potential secure zone could look like. The IAEA hopes to have an agreement in place by the end of the year. Ukraine has said Russia is using the site as a de facto weapons depot - charges repeated by Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom on Thursday.

In a statement, Energoatom said Russia had brought multiple rocket launchers to the site which it had stationed near the plant's power unit No. 6. It said Russia planned to use them to launch attacks against Ukrainian positions and bridges on the western bank of the Dnipro river. Reuters was unable to independently verify the claims.

Russia seized the plant in the first days after it invaded Ukraine, but it has been operated by Ukrainian staff. In October, Putin issued a decree transferring the plant and all Ukrainian employees from Energoatom to a subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom. Kyiv said the transfer of assets amounted to theft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022