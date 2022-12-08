Left Menu

Sushil Modi demands Nitish Kumar's resignation after JDU lost Kurhani Assembly bypoll

"After the defeat in Gopalganj and now in Kurhani Assembly Bypoll Nitish Kumar should resign. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Election, Nitish Kumar was reduced to 2 seats in Bihar and then had to resign, similarly, he should accept that his popularity has decreased," said Sushil Kumar Modi while talking to ANI.

BJP leader Sushil Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday demanded Bihar Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar's resignation after BJP defeated JDU in the Kurhani Assembly bypoll. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Kurhani Assembly seat defeating the Janata Dal (United) by 3,645 votes, the Election Commission said on December 8. BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta won the bypoll by securing 76,722 votes, while JD(U)'s Manoj Kushwaha Singh got 73,073 votes.

"After the defeat in Gopalganj and now in Kurhani Assembly Bypoll Nitish Kumar should resign. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Election, Nitish Kumar was reduced to 2 seats in Bihar and then had to resign, similarly, he should accept that his popularity has decreased," said Sushil Kumar Modi while talking to ANI. "Nitish Kumar's core voters are the most backward caste that completely went towards BJP despite crores of rupees being distributed the day before polling night and yet JDU lost the election." Sushil Modi told ANI

Former Dy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi further told ANI that Kurhani Bypoll results show that Grand Alliance has lost the ground in State, especially Nitish Kumar. Now people want change so Nitish Kumar should understand the time and resign from his post. BJP Upper House MP Sushil Modi thanks the voter of the Kurhani Assembly for defeating the JDU Candidate and poses faith in the BJP.

"We thank the voters of Kurhani for poses faith in BJP and also thank our workers who have worked hard day and night to win, despite temptations. Grand Alliance used the VIP party to cut our votes, despite JDU did not succeed. This result shows that in the coming days whether there is a Loksabha election or Assembly election, BJP will win the election with a thumping majority in Bihar" he added. (ANI)

