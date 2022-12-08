Left Menu

Brigadier LS Lidder's wife pays tribute to General Bipin Rawat, other personnel on first death anniversary

Geetika Lidder, wife of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder who died in a chopper crash in December last year, laid a wreath at a ceremony on behalf of all personnel in commemoration of the first death anniversary of the Late General Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brigadier LS Lidder.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 21:57 IST
Brigadier LS Lidder's wife pays tribute to General Bipin Rawat, other personnel on first death anniversary
Geetika Lidder (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Geetika Lidder, wife of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder who died in a chopper crash in December last year, laid a wreath at a ceremony on behalf of all personnel in commemoration of the first death anniversary of the Late General Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brigadier LS Lidder. Brigadier LS Lidder was among the 14 people, including former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who were killed in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Dagger War Memorial on Thursday to commemorate the first death anniversary of the first CDS of India, General Bipin Rawat. PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012. He along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on 08 Dec 2021.

Brig Sanjeev Kumar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Dagger Division along with other military personnel laid wreaths at Dagger War Memorial and paid homage to the former Chief of Defence Staff remembering his memorable military career. The people of Baramulla also organised a ceremony to pay tributes at Dak Bungalow, Baramulla. A large number of citizens gathered to remember and pay tributes to their favourite General.

Speaking on the occasion, Tausif Raina, President of Municipal Corporation, Baramulla mentioned the special connection General Rawat had with the people of Kashmir, especially with the citizens of Baramulla. General Rawat was in constant touch with various locals of the area. He also mentioned that General Rawat's death was irreparable to the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022