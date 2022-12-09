Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, crude rise on hope of revived China demand

World stocks rose and oil prices rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow its economic growth to pick up pace, state media CCTV quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 00:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, crude rise on hope of revived China demand

World stocks rose and oil prices rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation.

China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow its economic growth to pick up pace, state media CCTV quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying. Wall Street rose, lifted by a rally in U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies, while copper climbed on hopes of increased demand from China, its biggest consumer. Goldman Sachs predicted prices for the metal could hit a record high of $11,000 a tonne in a year.

"The realization that China is going to be back on-line and producing product will help bring down inflation and that’s a good thing. If inflation can come down, the Fed can step aside and pause," Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, said. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose more than 3% and the yuan traded near a 3-month high, though economists warned that any economic boost could take time to emerge and the relaxation in curbs could temporarily depress demand as infections surge.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.63%, while on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.52%, the S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.04%. Crude prices seesawed a bit on expectations a key Canada-to-U.S. pipeline will return to service after a leak and put a hefty supply of oil back into the market at a time economic slowdowns around the world have lessened energy demand.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.5% to $72.37 per barrel and Brent was at $77.15, down 0.03% on the day. The dollar edged lower against the euro as investors weighed the possibility that the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy could spark a recession. The euro rose 0.38% to $1.0545.

Treasury yields were higher as investors awaited reports next week on inflation and the Fed's policy-setting meeting. Global bond yields, which move inversely to their price, have tumbled in recent weeks on expectations slower growth or recessions will slow the rise in rates. The U.S. consumer price index on Dec. 13 could be pivotal in setting longer-term expectations for the Fed's monetary policy.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9 basis points to 3.487%, while Germany's 10-year bond yield rose to 1.835%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022