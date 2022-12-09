Left Menu

Ohio workers vote to unionize GM, LG battery plant

Workers at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing plant in northeast Ohio voted to join the United Auto Workers, the union and joint venture said Friday. Workers at the joint venture Ultium Cells LLC plant near Cleveland voted 710 to 16 in favor of joining the union, the UAW said. Ultium confirmed workers had voted to unionize and said it respects "the decision of our Ohio workforce supporting representation by the UAW.

Workers at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing plant in northeast Ohio voted to join the United Auto Workers, the union and joint venture said Friday.

Workers at the joint venture Ultium Cells LLC plant near Cleveland voted 710 to 16 in favor of joining the union, the UAW said. Ultium confirmed workers had voted to unionize and said it respects "the decision of our Ohio workforce supporting representation by the UAW. We look forward to a positive working relationship with the UAW." The closely watched vote was a crucial test of the UAW's ability to organize workers in the growing electric vehicle supply chain.

