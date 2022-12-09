Indian Army push to boost adventure tourism in border areas

The Northeast region has immense untapped potential for adventure tourism that can generate local employment and sustain the local economy through an eco-system of tourism-associated economic activities, the Indian Army stated. The Army issued a press release that noted, "While there is a number of initiatives undertaken by the separate state governments of each state in this regard, a concerted, synergised and integrated effort were recently made by the Indian Army through a series of adventure activities across most of the border regions from Sikkim to nearly the Eastern most tip of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Indian Army and its formations along Northern frontiers apart from their primary role have a stellar record in their nation-building initiatives," it stated. Notably, this year, a trans-theatre adventure activity was undertaken along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in which adventure activities such as Mountaineering Expeditions, White Water Rafting, Mountain Biking and Trekking were conducted with very active participation from civilian enthusiasts and local talent from the region.

As per the release, the most heartening aspect of the initiative was the Civil-Military cooperation in actively promoting adventure tourism across Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in challenging places which were not very well known to date. As part of the initiative, a three-month-long series of expeditions were started by the Army in the last week of August, which included six mountaineering expeditions, seven treks of more than 700 kms (up to an altitude of 16,500 feet), six cycling expeditions over 1,000 km on non-existent roads in six valleys, and three white water-rafting expeditions covering 132 km along three rivers, the release stated.

"Due to the inaccessibility of the areas, most of the routes along the LAC have never been explored by civilians. 11 points along the LAC were contacted during the initiative, with the most prominent being the summit of Mt Jonsong, situated at the tri-junction of India-Nepal and Tibet, for the third time in history," it noted. As per the press statement, "The campaign generated a buzz in the adventure tourism circuit and has improved awareness about the potential of adventure tourism in North-East India".

The event showcased the importance of Civil-Military synergy and helped in highlighting the pristine landscape, flora, fauna, culture and traditions of these remote untouched border areas and will boost tourism into these locations, the statement further reads. The inclusion of the local youth and the experiences they have gained here is likely to encourage them to become entrepreneurs in the field, raising hopes of creating a sustainable ecosystem of such tourism start-ups. Another essential facet was the inclusion of women in the activities. As a boost to 'Nari Shakti', approximately 15 female members participated in the activities.

Active participation and cooperation between state governments and the Indian Army and the inclusivity shown in this initiative, wherein both men and women, local talent as well as the enthusiasts from varied places took part for a worthy cause; is a sign of the changing times and a bright future for the Northeast. (ANI)

