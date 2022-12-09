Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with cabinet ministers have lunch with locals in paddy field

State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with cabinet ministers have lunch with locals in a paddy field and interact with them in Golaghat.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:14 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with cabinet ministers have lunch with locals in paddy field
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with cabinet ministers on Friday had lunch with local people in the paddy field. ' The chief minister also interacted with the locals in the paddy fields.

"Interacting with women harvesting paddy at Rahdhola Pathar in Golaghat district and having lunch with them was very inspirational. Our women not only support their families but also play a crucial role in the economy. Grateful to Hon'ble MLA Shri @Mrinal_MLA for the arrangements," tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Earlier in the day, Assam CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 14 projects including a Medical College at Bogorijeng.

"Continuing our 'Fortnight for Development', inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 14 projects, including a Rs 631-cr Medical College at Bogorijeng, in Golaghat district," read Assam CM Sarma's tweet. He said that the projects would play a huge role in fulfilling the aspirations of the historic district.

"I'm certain that these projects, worth around Rs 1500 crore, will play a huge role in fulfilling aspirations of the historic district that gave birth to brave sons of the soil, including Kushal Konwar and Jintu Gogoi," tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also assured the treatment of an 11-year-old boy suffering from neurological problems.

"Assured treatment of an 11-year-old boy to his father at Golaghat and bear the cost. Issued necessary instructions to officials in this regard," tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

