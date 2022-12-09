Left Menu

Over 50 private member bills introduced in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:14 IST
Over 50 private member bills introduced in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

More than 50 private member bills, including the one seeking to revert to the old system of voting through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951 was introduced by BSP member Danish Ali.

The other bills were related to shutdown of internet, loan waiver and prevention of mob lynching.

DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian introduced a bill to provide for setting up of an effective system to prevent internet shutdown and procedural safeguards to bring greater transparency and accountability for the shutdown.

Congress member Dean Kuriakose introduced a bill for setting up of a board for the identification of loans to be waived as a one-time measure in national interest within the country.

E T Mohammed Basheer of the IUML introduced a bill to prevent mob lynching and provide adequate punishment for persons committing mob lynching with a view to instill a sense of fear among the persons who involve in such actions.

The bill also seeks to rehabilitate victims of lynching and their families.

In a statement to the media, Danish Ali said that the traditional voting system accomplishes the goal of free and fair elections.

''EVMs are prone to errors and several countries in the world have stopped using EVMs as doubts have been raised about its veracity. EVMs should be replaced with traditional ballot papers in our country also,'' he said.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan introduced a bill to control the growth of population in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022