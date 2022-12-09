Putin says problems with Russian fertiliser exports remain
Russian President Vladimir Putin said problems related to Russia's agricultural exports remained, with some Russian fertilisers still stuck in ports in Europe.
Russia has urged the United Nations to push the West to lift some sanctions to ensure Moscow can freely export its fertilisers and agricultural products - a part of the landmark Black Sea grain deal that Moscow says has not been implemented.
