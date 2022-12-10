Left Menu

Bihar: Students beaten up after protest over inappropriate video of girl student at school competition in Jamui

The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday when students of Upgraded Middle School Bhatachak of Sadar block area arrived to participate in the competition organized in the auditorium of CRC building located in Bhajore village.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 13:59 IST
Block Education Officer Shamshul Hoda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Some school students were allegedly beaten up in Bihar's Jamui district after they protested over an inappropriate video of a girl student shot by some anti-social elements, the Block Education Officer said on Saturday. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday when students of Upgraded Middle School Bhatachak of Sadar block area arrived to participate in the competition organized in the auditorium of CRC building located in Bhajore village.

Allegedly one girl student was videographed while she was changing her clothes to participate in the competition. Following this girls protested and a scuffle broke out between the students in which four girls and two boys were injured. "Students beat up and injured in Jamui, after they protested over inappropriate video of a girl student," Block Education Officer Shamshul Hoda told ANI.

"Students from different schools had arrived to take part in competitions in Bhajore village, this particular school brought so many children and they didn't have enough teachers with them, there was no female teacher with girl students," he added. "According to the school management the teacher who was in charge of accompanying the girl students refused to go. An inquiry will be conducted on this and action will be taken accordingly," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

