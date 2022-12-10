Left Menu

MoCA steps in to decongest Delhi airport

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday ordered various decongestion measures at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, informed officials.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 15:27 IST
MoCA steps in to decongest Delhi airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered various decongestion measures at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Saturday. The move comes in wake of the numerous complaints including on social media complaining stressing on the massive congestion at the airport in the national capital.

On Saturday, a team of senior officials of MoCA visited T3 to inspect each passenger and baggage checkpoint. The Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation will also be visiting the airport to address the issue. On December 7, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met officials regarding the airport congestion complaints and discussed steps to sort out the issue.

With an aim to overcome the congestion faced by the passengers, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) implemented several measures like car lane, entry gate and security. "Additional four traffic marshals (totaling to 12 traffic marshals on ground) have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion," said an official of MoCA.

He added that awareness posters at the entry gate for passengers to be prepared with their boarding cards have been erected and eight dedicated resources have been deployed at the entry gate to help passengers. Taking note of the possible throng at security checks, additional X-ray machines have been installed at the T3 Domestic Terminal while additional manpower deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers with the tray preparation and congestion management.

"Awareness posters/mobile announcements being undertaken to inform passengers about do's and dont's. Discussions ongoing with airlines to reduce flights during the peak hour viz. 14 in T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022