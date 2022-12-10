ELGi Equipments marks 10th year of association with Coimbatore Marathon

With the 10th edition of Coimbatore Marathon set to be held on December 11 here, air compressor manufacturer ELGi Equipments is celebrating its 10 year association with it.

The marathons have been organised since 2013 to raise funds to support Coimbatore Cancer Foundation for helping cancer patients and survivors, ELGi Equipments Managaing Director Jairam Varadaraj told reporters here on the eve of the marathon.

Over 16,500 people from across the world are expected to be taking part in the marathon.

In the last nine years, the event has collected Rs 2.75 crore and spent the funds for the recovery of hundreds of cancer patients under the Foundation, Race Director and ELGi Executive Director Ramesh Ponnuswami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)