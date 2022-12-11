Helicopter service for remote areas of Jammu to start from next week

The people of remote areas of Jammu will soon be provided with helicopter services to reach their remote homes during winter. The administration has decided to start helicopter service for Chenab valley and Pir Panjal region of Jammu province to facilitate people to reach their remote homes during winter.

As per the reports, people have widely appreciated this decision of the administration. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Provincial Commissioner of Jammu Romesh Kumar, in which apart from the Deputy Commissioners of Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts, tourism, civil aviation authorities, Global Vectra Helicopter Private Limited, CISF officials also participated.

The fare from Jammu to Rajouri will be Rs 2000, Jammu to Poonch Rs 4000, Jammu to Doda will cost Rs 2500, Jammu to Kishtwar Rs 4000, Kishtwar to Nawapachi Rs 1500, Kishtwar to Rs 1500. The fare has been set at Rs 1000 from Sundar and Rs 2000 from Kishtwar to Anshan.

The introduction of regular helicopter service will not only bring a lot of relief to the local people but also help in medical emergencies. Medical emergency procedures will also be finalized. The Provincial Commissioner directed the respective Deputy Commissioners to appoint Nodal Officers and conduct a joint inspection with the technical team of Global Vectra Helicopter to ensure the readiness of the designated helipads in their respective districts.

He also directed Global Vectra Helicopter to explore the provision of online ticket booking for the convenience of people. The Joint Director of Tourism was appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate with Global Vectra Helicopter for hassle-free services.

The Joint Director of Tourism was directed to set up a dedicated ticket booking counter at TRC Jammu and appoint a team of officials. He also emphasized that for ticket booking at Jammu airport a dedicated counter should be set up to be manned by the Joint Director of Tourism.

He directed Global Vectra Helicopter to provide timely messages to confirmed passengers about flight cancellations due to inclement weather conditions. The Provincial Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to advertise and inform in detail about the fares and timings of hospitals, bus stands and other prominent places for the information of the general public. (ANI)

