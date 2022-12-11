Left Menu

Mumbai: 17-year-old apprehended for allegedly raping minor girl

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 10:53 IST
Mumbai: 17-year-old apprehended for allegedly raping minor girl
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended on Saturday for allegedly raping a girl of the same age, in Mumbai. According to the police, the accused and the victim lived in the same society and knew other.

"The accused raped the girl several times by threatening to circulate her intimate pictures," stated the police. "The accused has been sent to a juvenile home," the police stated further.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Jakarta University holds seminar to remember victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022