Maharashtra: Woman jumps off moving car with baby to escape molestation, child dies

To escape a molestation attempt by the driver, a woman with her 10-month-old child jumped out of the moving car leading to the child's death on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Virar on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 11:37 IST
Representative image
A woman with her 10-month-old child jumped out of a moving car to allegedly escape the molestation attempt by the driver on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Virar here on Saturday, said the police The child died on the spot while the woman was badly injured. The woman was admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment, added the police.

The accused had been identified as Vijay Kushwaha. Mandvi police station had booked the driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and molestation, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

The police are also examining the CCTV footage present on the incident.

