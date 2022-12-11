Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Nagpur with state-of-the-art facilities

The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017, has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, read a statement from Prime Minister's Office.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 12:17 IST
PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Nagpur with state-of-the-art facilities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Nagpur on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated AIIMS Nagpur with state-of-the-art facilities. The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017, has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, read a statement from Prime Minister's Office.

AIIMS Nagpur, being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1575 crore, is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, Operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major speciality and superspeciality subjects of Medical Science. The hospital provides modern health care facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat. The Prime Minister also inspected an exhibition at the AIIMS, Nagpur soon after inaugurating the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri.PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore. Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

PM Modi waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022