Four oil tankers to pass Istanbul strait on Monday -maritime authority

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Turkey's maritime authority said on Sunday that four tankers, carrying some 475,000 tonnes of oil, had provided the necessary insurance letters according to regulations and would cross the Istanbul Strait on Dec. 12.

A Turkish measure in force since the start of the month has caused shipping delays. It requires vessels to provide proof of insurance covering the duration of their transit through the Bosphorus Strait or when calling at Turkish ports.

In a statement, the authority also said it removed five oil tankers from the country's territorial waters via the Dardenelles Strait as they could not provide confirmation letters for their insurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

