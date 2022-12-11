Left Menu

One injured as box of chemicals explodes in Telangana's Nizamabad

One person injured after a chemical blast took place in Nizamabad.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 21:10 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man sustained injuries in a blast at the Bada Bazaar area in Nizamabad. "Around 10 pm on Saturday, a man found a plastic box on the road and tried to open it. As soon as he opened it, a blast occurred leaving the man with serious injuries," said Dhanpal Surya Narayan, a BJP member.

He also said, "I would like to request the police department to conduct a detailed investigation as this is a serious matter so that in future such incidents do not take place". "We received info about a blast. The injured in the incident said that the blast happened when he shook a box of chemicals", said SHO of One Town, Vijay Babu.

"The injured who was identified as Shankar Goud was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition," he stated. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

