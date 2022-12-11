Left Menu

Maharashtra: Bus carrying 48 students overturns in Raigad, several injured

According to Police, students were returning from a picnic. The students were rushed to nearby hospital. Some students are in critical condition.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 23:12 IST
Students being shifted to hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several students were injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in Raigad on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in Khopoli police station area. According to the police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of some of them were reported to be critical.

"The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

