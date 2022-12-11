Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar to open India Global Forum in the UAE

Jaishankar will inaugurate the India Global Forum UAE 2022 that gets underway here on Monday. Our UAE edition of India Global Forum, which is the first major global event after Indias ascendency to the G20 presidency, will enable just that, Prof. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-12-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 23:40 IST
EAM Jaishankar to open India Global Forum in the UAE
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will inaugurate the India Global Forum UAE 2022 that gets underway here on Monday. It is a gala five-day event that will bring together leading political, business and cultural personalities from India, the UAE and across the world.

This is the first major international event following India's ascendency to the G20 Presidency, and will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from December 12 to 16.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Covering the breadth of bilateral relations between India and the UAE, climate finance, technology, and investments, the five-day event will also be an opportunity to discuss India's global aspirations and its presidency of the G20 amid challenging geopolitical scenarios.

The forum will also present opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs of both countries to work together for regional and global impact.

"It's more important than ever that nations, businesses, and influencers seek common ground and work on positive outcomes for global impact. Our UAE edition of India Global Forum, which is the first major global event after India's ascendency to the G20 presidency, will enable just that," Prof. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

 Saudi Arabia
3
Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022