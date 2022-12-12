Left Menu

Irish minister Coveney: European Parliament corruption probe is "damaging"

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-12-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 14:32 IST
Simon Coveney Image Credit: Flickr
  • Belgium

Belgium's decision to charge four people over allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Gulf state to influence decisions in the European Parliament is "damaging" for the institution, Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

"It is damaging. We need to get to the bottom of it," Coveney told reporters in Brussels.

"This is a scandal that we need to expose the truth around so we can ensure it doesn't happen again," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

