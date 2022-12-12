Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:57 IST
Coriander futures decline on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices on Monday declined by Rs 98 to Rs 8,840 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 98 or 1.11 per cent to Rs 8,840 per quintal in 2,970 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022