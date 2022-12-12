Left Menu

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez and various media organisations in Delhi's Patiala House Court. She claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez's statement has caused harm to her reputation.

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez and various media organisations in Delhi's Patiala House Court. She claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez's statement has caused harm to her reputation. Nora Fatehi stated that she is aggrieved by the defamatory remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez, which was further carried forward and circulated by the other accused (media organizations), all of whom were acting in connivance with each other and a conspiracy by Jacqueline Fernandez to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the Complainant (Fatehi) was hatched and enacted through the said actions.

Fatehi alleged that Jacqueline also maliciously attempted to absolve herself from her actions in other criminal proceedings which are absolutely unrelated to the complainant. "It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry. It is also pertinent to submit here that the reputation of any person in the Film Industry is an asset and any denting in the same would cause huge and irreparable damage to their career," stated Fatehi in her lawsuit.

Fatehi, through her Advocate Vikram Singh Chauhan, said Jacqueline made a "false statement" which was "unnecessary and unwarranted". She has "unnecessarily dragged the complainant" and "defamed her as she is in the same industry and is fully aware that the business of any artist and their career is solely based on their reputation". (ANI)

