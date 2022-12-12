Senior Kashmir official reviews preparations for operation of helicopter service

The Additional Commissioner of Kashmir Abid Hussain Kira on Monday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the helicopter service which will be started for this winter season in snow-bound Bandipora and Kupwara areas. The meeting was held to review the preparation of stakeholders in order to insure the smooth operation of the service.

The meeting deliberated over the operation of service by Aryan Pvt Ltd, selling of tickets, advance list of bookings, reconciliation of bills in real-time, approved routes, settlement of issues, requisitions, the nomination of Nodal officers for cooperation and facilitation, upgradation of helipad facilities etc. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Commissioner exhorted concerned officers to submit the details of requisite arrangements to be put in place, and highlight gaps and other issues by today evening so the administration shall ensure complete preparation for the operation of service.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Civil Aviation, SDM Gurez, ADC Bandipora, Assistant Commissioner Central Adil Fareed, SP Enforcement Tourism, Coordinating Supervisor of Subsidised Helicopter service, Tahir Magray. The people of remote areas of Jammu will soon be provided with helicopter services to reach their remote homes during winter.

Earlier, the administration decided to start helicopter service for Chenab valley and Pir Panjal region of Jammu province to facilitate people to reach their remote homes during winter. As per the reports, people have widely appreciated this decision of the administration.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Provincial Commissioner of Jammu Romesh Kumar, in which apart from the Deputy Commissioners of Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts, tourism, civil aviation authorities, Global Vectra Helicopter Private Limited, CISF officials also participated. The fare from Jammu to Rajouri will be Rs 2000, Jammu to Poonch Rs 4000, Jammu to Doda will cost Rs 2500, Jammu to Kishtwar Rs 4000, Kishtwar to Nawapachi Rs 1500, Kishtwar to Rs 1500.

The fare has been set at Rs 1000 from Sundar and Rs 2000 from Kishtwar to Anshan.The introduction of regular helicopter service will not only bring a lot of relief to the local people but also help in medical emergencies. Medical emergency procedures will also be finalized. (ANI)