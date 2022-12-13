Left Menu

Ukraine needs $1 billion quickly to restore infrastructure

"The approximate cost of urgent help for the centralised heating sector stands at a further $500 million." Russia has launched missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and other sites nearly each week since October.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-12-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 01:36 IST
Ukraine needs $1 billion quickly to restore infrastructure
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine needs rapid assistance totalling $1 billion to return its electricity grid and centralised heating system to normal operation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday. Shmyhal, in an address to a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, said Russian air attacks in recent weeks had damaged half the country's key infrastructure facilities.

Restoration work, he said, required a three-stage process. "But the main priority now is the stage of survival -- quickly restоring critical infrastructure and the energy sector to get through the winter," Shmyhal told the meeting, according to media reports and his own Telegram channel.

"The approximate cost of urgent help for the power sector stands at $500 million," Shmyhal said. "The approximate cost of urgent help for the centralised heating sector stands at a further $500 million."

Russia has launched missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and other sites nearly each week since October. Energy experts have been working to restore the grid in the Black Sea city of Odesa after weekend strikes on two facilities left 1.5 million customers without power and put its port temporarily out of action.

In his address to the OECD, Shmyhal quoted World Bank figures as saying Ukraine needed $349 billion to proceed with restoration work as of last June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
3
UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern regions

UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern r...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022