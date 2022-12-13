Left Menu

Japan to use construction bonds for part of military facilities - Kyodo

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 06:32 IST
Japan's government will use construction bonds to cover part of the cost of developing Self-Defense Forces' facilities, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The government would earmark about 1.6 trillion yen ($11.61 billion) for such spending by the fiscal year that ends in March 2028, Kyodo said, citing an unnamed person concerned. ($1 = 137.7700 yen)

