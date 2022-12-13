Left Menu

U.S. sends first shipment of power equipment in aid to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 07:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 07:17 IST
U.S. sends first shipment of power equipment in aid to Ukraine

The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the country's energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia.

The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million, one of the officials said. Another source familiar with the matter said two planeloads of equipment would leave from the United States later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022