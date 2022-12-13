Kerala CM inaugurates Kochi Muziris Biennale, lashes out at 'forces trying to impose one language, one culture one dress'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the fifth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale. The Biennale will centre on the theme "In Our Views Flow Ink and Fire". Spread across multiple venues in Kochi, the four-month-long celebration of art is expected to attract tourists worldwide and is scheduled to see several discussions, performances and film screenings.

But with some of the artworks still in transit and others being unwrapped, the event opening is postponed to December 23, 2022. Student's Biennale will open as scheduled on December 13. Themed 'In our veins flow ink and fire', the biennale is to showcase more than 200 main artworks of 90 artists from about 40 different countries, across the 14 venues, until April 10, 2023.

"This is a time of increasing cultural invasions. This Biennale will interact with our history and culture. This is the time when there is a reactionary movement of certain forces trying to impose one language, one culture, and one dress by suppressing diversity. The Biennale will give strength to the resistance against such moves," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that Kochi embraces all kinds of cultures and is a fitting venue for the biennale.

"Kochi, which embraces all kinds of cultures, is a fitting venue for the biennale. Many doubted whether the Biennale would succeed in India. Today the Biennale has grown to an international level," said Pinarayi Vijayan. He further added that Kerala is trying to nurture cultural progress.

"The government has provided Rs 7 crore as financial assistance to Biennale this year. It is the largest government grant for a cultural program in India. Progress in the field of culture is a part of social progress. Kerala is trying to nurture cultural progress. Let it become a grand Biennale to nurture diversity," said Kerala CM.

