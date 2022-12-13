Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man jumps in front of moving bus in Andheri, case booked

Police has registered a case after a 59-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping before a moving bus in Mumbai's Andheri West.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 10:59 IST
Maharashtra: Man jumps in front of moving bus in Andheri, case booked
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police has registered a case in the death of a 59-year-old man, who allegedly threw himself in front of a moving bus in Andheri West. The entire incident was recorded in a video that initially showed that the rear wheels of the bus ran over his leg.

The video of the incident that apparently took place on December 6 made rounds of the Internet before it came to the police's notice. The police has identified the deceased as Abdul Gaffar Ismail Sayyed, 59, who killed himself under the limits of DN Nagar Police Station in Andheri West. His body has been handed over to the family, the police said.

As per the reports, the incident dates back to December 6 and the reason of the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

