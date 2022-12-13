Head of Sri Bodananda Ashram Ramakrishnananda Swami passes away, family suspects foul play

Ramakrishnananda Swami, head of Sri Bodananda Ashram, Nandigama of NTR district passed away on Monday, said police. The devotees and family members suspect foul play over Swami's death, added the police.

The police reached the ashram and shifted Swami's body for post-mortem. "This morning we got a phone call from Ashram about Ramakrishna Swamiji's death. We reached the spot. Later on, Swamiji's mother lodged a complaint. We have to find the reason behind the death of Swamiji. The investigation is under process," said Sub-inspector Suresh of Nandigram.

"By the night some of the devotees informed me about Ramakrishna's death. He was a healthy person. I have doubts about his death. I have lodged a complaint at the police station. I am hoping that justice will be done," said Brahmarambha, mother of Ramakrishna Swami. "He was healthy till yesterday, how could his death happen? We filed a complaint at the police station about his sudden death," said Ramakrishnananda Swami's family members.

While Devotees of Swamiji said, " Swamiji said that he is having some financial problems." "Ramakrishna Swamiji, the head of the Bhogananda Ashram in Amberpet village of Nandigama Mandal, died suddenly at midnight. Ramakrishna Swamiji's mother Bhramaramba complained to the police that she had doubts about the incident," said a member of the Ashram.

"The devotees said that Ramakrishna Swamiji was forced by another group to step down as the head of the ashram," he added. "Relatives and devotees demand to clear the doubts about Swamiji's death. Members of Swamiji saying that he did not have any health problems and that he died suspiciously," the member stated. (ANI)

