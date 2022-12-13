Left Menu

Assam rifles organised a pipe band and weapon display at Silchar

The display was organized under the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme by the government of India in which infantry weapons and a pipe band were on display.

13-12-2022
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organized a pipe band and weapon display for the NCC cadets at Masimpur military station, Silchar. The display was organized under the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme by the government of India in which infantry weapons and a pipe band were on display.

The purpose of the show was to promote sustained and structured cultural connections among NCC cadets of various regions. The display turned out to be a massive hit and was attended by a total of 576 cadets. The cadets also enjoyed the patriotic tunes played by the pipe band of the Srikona Battalion. (ANI)

