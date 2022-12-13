Left Menu

Vedanta inks pacts with 30 Japanese firms to develop Indian semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem

It is focussed on taking the lead in creating the electronics industry ecosystem rather than just technology transfers, Vedanta Global MD, display and semiconductor business, Akarsh K Hebbar said.The summit saw interests from a host of companies eager to be part of the ecosystem for Indias semiconductor mission.Vedanta Ltd, an arm of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the worlds leading oil and gas and metals companies with operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium, and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:18 IST
Vedanta Group on Tuesday said that it has signed pacts with 30 Japanese technology companies to develop an Indian semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.

The pacts were signed at the Vedanta-Avanstrate Business Partners Summit 2022 held last week at Tokyo, Japan. The summit was attended by more than 200 delegates from over 100 global companies.

The company is committed to make India a hub for electronics manufacturing. It is focussed on taking the lead in creating the electronics industry ecosystem rather than just technology transfers, Vedanta Global MD, display and semiconductor business, Akarsh K Hebbar said.

The summit saw interests from a host of companies eager to be part of the ecosystem for India's semiconductor mission.

Vedanta Ltd, an arm of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals companies with operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium, and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

